ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It’s hard to tell the difference between Rock Valley College’s softball program at the Division III level and now at the Division II level. It all looks the same because the Golden Eagles just keep winning.



So far in their first season as an NJCAA Division II program the eight-time D-III national champs have a record of 13-2. They picked up two wins Tuesday afternoon when they swept a doubleheader from McHenry County College in their home opener in Rockford.



RVC won the first game 12-0 behind a two-run home run from Bella Crimaldi and a 13-strikeout performance by starting pitcher Madison Carlson. The Golden Eagles then won the second game 9-1. As if that wasn’t enough to celebrate, the two wins also gave RVC co-head coach Darin Monroe is 500th career win.



For highlights of the first game watch the media player above.