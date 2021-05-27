RVC softball team wins two, advances to National Semifinals

SYRACUSE, NY (WTVO/WQRF) — So far, so good for the Rock Valley College softball team in its quest for a seventh consecutive national championship. The Golden Eagles won their first two games of the NJCAA D-III Tournament Thursday.

In the first game RVC, the number one seed, romped over Rainy River of Minnesota 25-0. Trintiy Fry had two hits and drove in four runs. Kayla Freiberg drove in three more runs, and three RVC pitchers combined on a five-inning no-hitter.

In the second game RVC won impressively against over number four seed North Dakota SCS 11-1. Alyssa Ranchero has two hits and she drove in four runs. Fry went three-for-three at the plate. Kaitlin Regnier also had a pair of hits while driving in two runs, and pitcher Ashton Melaas, a Hononegah graduate, worked five innings allowing only three hits and one run.

The two wins put RVC in the semifinals Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT. The Golden Eagles will face number two seed Corning, NY. The Championship game will be played Saturday afternoon.

