ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Two weeks from now Rock Valley College will host the NJCAA Division III National Tournament in men’s basketball for the first time. Wouldn’t the RVC men love to be playing in that.

They will if they can come through Saturday afternoon. At one o’clock the Golden Eagles will host Lorain Community College in the Great Lakes District championship game. The winner will advance to Nationals.

“The guys have been playing really well the last week or so,” said head coach Tyler Bredehoeft to WTVO. “We’re trying to, kind of getting our second peak. I felt we peaked early in the year and then we had some COVID issues, we had some injuries. We kind of fluttered for a little bit, and we kind of got it back to where we need to right now. Our top guys are playing like our top guys and our roll players are doing all the little things to, to get us where we need to.”

Before the men take the court Saturday, the RVC women’s team will also play for a District Championship, and a trip to the National Tournament. The women will have their work cut out for them. They’ll host the #1 ranked team in the nation Owens Community College.

Head coach Darryl Watkins likes the way his team has been playing. “We’ve won 14 of our last 15 games and been on kind of a really good win streak there. The kids have just bought in to doing the little things the right way and that’s where it’s gotten us to.”

“The mentality is we’re fighting for our lives right now even though we’re the seventh ranked team in the country right now. We just won conference for the 11th straight year. We won the region for the ninth time out of the last ten years, you know we’re still fighting for our lives.”