RVC volleyball team earns #1 seed for Nationals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College women’s volleyball team is the team to beat at the NJCAA D-III National Tournament next week if you go by the seedings. The Golden Eagles received the #1 seed Tuesday.

RVC has posted a 32-7 record this season. The Golden Eagles won the N4C with a 10-0 record. Last weekend they claimed the Region IV championship after rallying to defeat the College of DuPage. They have been ranked number one in the nation most of the season.

RVC receives a first-round bye at the national tournament in Rochester, Minnesota. The Golden Eagles’ first match will be next Thursday, November 11 in the Quarterfinals against either #8 seed Rowan College of South Jersey (RCSJ-Gloucester) or #9 seed Queensborough.

12 teams make the the national tournament field. The tournament will run Thursday through Saturday at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. This is the second time in three years that RVC has advanced to the national tournament in volleyball.