RVC volleyball team takes down to teams, advances to #1 in national rankings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s a new sports year at Rock Valley College and already another team on campus is doing big things. The women’s volleyball team has ascended to the number one ranking in the nation in NJCAA D3 after taking down the previous number one team and the number three team in the span of four days.

Under head coach Kristy Pierce, the Rock Valley Golden Eagles Girl’s Volleyball team has been meshing both on and off the court.

“This is the most family oriented team I’ve been on,” said outside hitter Addison Metts. “We just all bond together so well and there’s so much love and passion for the game from everybody and it’s so obvious.”

Having that, ‘play for the person next to you’ type of attitude has worked wonders. After a recent tournament win over Owens Community College, the previous number one team in the N-J-C-A-A, RVC has overtaken them in the polls.

“We’d rather look from the top down than the bottom up,” said Pierce. “Plus, I think it just gives us more incentive to work harder to live up to that and make sure that doesn’t go away.”

This team has come a long way and matured quickly, that’s why they’re seeing this early success.

((ADDISON METTS)) “We came into the season, we were a little scrappy and rough, and there were a lot of freshman, but they’ve picked up faster than I’ve ever seen and they are some of the star players,” said Metts. “And you see our court is mainly freshman oriented so we couldn’t do it without them.”

As one of the few older girls, Metts has no intentions of doing it on her own. She wants to help lead this squad to a national championship.

“My goal is to win a natty. I want to win. I just want to bring my team with me on the journey because I’m having so much fun here and I just want to make sure that everybody is as comfortable and happy as I am here.”

R-V-C’s last national championship in Volleyball came in 2012. Pierce knows it’s a long road ahead if the Golden Eagles want a 2021 banner draping from the rafters along side of it.

“We’ve got to focus on each day, and not this big picture at the end. We’ve got to focus on getting better each day. So, it’s more about what happens now and then, versus then. I think that’s where our focus has to be.”