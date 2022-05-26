DEWITT, NY (WTVO/WQRF)–Only one win stands between Rock Valley College’s softball team and an eighth straight national championship. The Golden Eagles advanced to the championship game of the NJCAA Division III national tournament Thursday evening by defeating #2 seed Corning Community College of New York 3-2.

The Golden Eagles trailed in the game 1-0 before they strung together three runs in the bottom of the third inning on RBI singles by Jenna Turner, Kelli Riordan and an RBI double by Kayla Freiberg to go up 3-1. That was just enough run production for RVC sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman. She went the distance giving up only two runs and striking out ten batters for her 25th win of the season. That’s the most wins by any pitcher in the nation.

RVC’s record improves to 46-11. The Golden Eagles will play for the championship at 11 a.m. CT Saturday against an opponent to be determined based on Friday’s action. It’s a double-elimination tournament.

The Golden Eagles could very well face #2 seed Corning again if it wins Friday. Even if RVC loses it’s 11 a.m. game Saturday the Golden Eagles could still win the championship by winning a second game Saturday since it’s a double-elimination tournament.

For highlights of RVC’s semifinal win watch the media player above.