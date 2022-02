ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rock Valley College Women’s Basketball team had won 14 of their last 15 games, and came in 7th in the nation in the NJCAA Division Three rankings ahead of their District Final matchup with number one ranked Owens Community College.

The game was tied at halftime, but in the second half Owens strong presence in the paint proved to be too much for the Golden Eagles who fell 62-51 on Saturday.

