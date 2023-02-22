ROCKKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former Jefferson J-Hawk Antonio Leavy is doing big things now for the Rock Valley College men’s basketball team. Big Tone has just been named the NJCAA Division II National Player of the Week.



That was based on his performance last Tuesday when he scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a game against #6 ranked Milwaukee Area Technical College.



Leavy is a 6-7 sophomore. He is averaging 15.7 points per game this season while shooting 65.3% from the field.