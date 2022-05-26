ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Postseason honors are beginning to roll in for the Rock Valley College softball team.

Thursday sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman was named the MVP of the N4C Conference. It’s the third year in a row an RVC player has earned that honor.

This season Hocker led the nation in wins for NJCAA D-III. She also finished in the top three in the nation in ERA and in strikeouts.

Three other Golden Eagles were named to the all-conference first team. They are sophomore shortstop Kelli Riordan, sophomore catcher Evy Polsfuss, and freshman outfielder Kaitlin Stefek.

Three more Golden Eagles were named to the second team. They are freshman pitcher Madison Carlson, freshman infielder Jenna Turner, and sophomore catcher/outfielder Kayla Freiberg.

Also RVC co-coaches Darin Monroe and Vivi Marquez were named N4C coaches of the year.