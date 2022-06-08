ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The national champion Rock Valley College softball team has snared another major individual honor. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Hockerman has been named the Division III National Pitcher of the Year by NJCAA.

Hockerman led the nation in wins in the circle with 25. Her 1.74 earned run average ranked second in the nation. Her 222 strikeouts in 149 innings pitched also ranked second in the nation.

“When you look back at the RVC softball career of Hannah Hockerman you will see an athlete who elevated her game as much as any player I have ever coached,” said RVC co-head coach Darin Monroe in a statement to the NJCAA. “Her work ethic was consistent and that was the key to every accolade that she has received. The bigger the game, the better Hannah was for us and she has a huge career ahead of her at NCAA Division 1 Southern Illinois University.”

She is the second straight RVC pitcher to earn this award. Last year Ahston Melaas won it.

Hockerman has completed her time at RVC. She’s headed to Southern Illinois University.