Saturday can’t get here soon enough for the NIU Huskies

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Saturday can’t get here soon enough for the NIU football team. That’s when they’ll open their season at Georgia Tech.

It’ll be the first time an NIU football team has ever played in the state of Georgia. The Huskies are eager to see how much they’ve improved since last fall. They had one of the youngest teams in the nation and it resulted in an 0-6 record. The Huskies are expecting much better results this fall.

Head coach Thomas Hammock says the Huskies have worked hard this summer, and they’re ready to go.

“I think the last couple days what I’ve seen is a level of focus, a level of anticipation, a level of excitement. The guys want to get out there and prove what type of team we are and what type of group of men we have.”

NIU’s game at Georgia Tech will kickoff at 6:30 p.m.