LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicago Bears continue their rebuild on draft night with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Scott Leber was at Halas Hall to bring us a live preview before the draft. He fills us in on the where Ryan Poles and the Bears need the most help, along with their draft haul this year.

The Bears finished the 2022-23 season at 3-14 which granted them the No. 1 pick in the draft. They traded that spot to the Carolina Panthers in March.

To view this live report watch the media player above.