ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some of the hard-working boxers in the Patriots’ Boxing Club in downtown Rockford will be getting a chance to show off their skills this weekend. The second annual Rockford Boxing Classic will be held Saturday evening at the City Market Pavilion.

There will be 12 to 13 bouts in all. Admission will be free to the public. The event is a fundraiser for the boxing club helping it raise money for the boxers’ travel expenses to major fights around the country. Money is raised through sponsorships for the Rockford Boxing Classic.

One of the club’s top fighters, Jefferson High School junior Gavin Bernal will be featured in one of the fights. Bernal is a two time National Silver Gloves champion. He also was the silver medalist at the National Junior Olympics in 2021. He’ll soon be going to California to be part of USA Boxing’s elite camp.

Another one of the bouts will feature a Rockford police officer facing a member of the Rockford Fire Department.

The Rockford Boxing Classic attracted a very good crowd last year. This Saturday the gates will open at 4 p.m. The bouts will begin at 5 p.m. Again, Admission is free.