ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The first round of the IHSA football playoffs is in the books. 28 of our local area teams made the playoffs, but that number has dwindled to 16 that will take the field in round two. Below is a list of the pairings and times of each game.

PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

6A

#3 Grayslake (North) (9-1) at #11 Machesney Park (Harlem) (7-3) Sat. 6pm

5A

#1 Sycamore (H.S.) (10-0) at #9 Mundelein (Carmel) (7-3) Sat. 2pm

#5 Sterling (H.S.) (8-2) at #4 Chicago (Goode) (9-1)

#3 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (9-1) at #11 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (6-4)

3A

#8 Genoa (Kingston) (8-2) at #1 Princeton (10-0) Sat. 1pm

#5 Stillman Valley (9-1) at #4 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (9-1) Sat. 3pm

#7 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-2) at #2 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (10-0) Sat. 5pm

#6 Byron (9-1) at #3 Seneca (10-0) Fri. 7pm

1A

#8 Oneida (ROWVA) [Coop] (6-4) at #1 Lena (Winslow) (10-0) Sat. 1pm

#4 Fulton (H.S.) (8-2) at #12 Rockford (Lutheran) (6-4) Sat. 1pm

#2 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (10-0) at #10 Forreston (6-4) Sat. 2pm

#3 Ottawa (Marquette) (9-1) at #11 Dakota (6-4)

8-Man

#7 Milledgeville (7-3) at #2 Biggsville West Central (10-0)

#6 Polo (8-2) at #3 Cambridge Ridgewood (9-1) Sat. 1pm

#5 Amboy (8-2) at #4 Milford-Cissna Park (8-2) Sat. 2pm





