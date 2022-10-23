ROCKFORD, Ill. — After an explosive, four-tally second period, the Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0) couldn’t catch the Manitoba Moose (4-0-1-0) in a 6-3 final on Sunday afternoon at the BMO Center. Forwards Brett Seney (two goals) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (two fights) stole the show for the IceHogs’ home crowd.

Seney scored twice against the Moose in the Sunday showdown to advance to four points (3G, 1A) on the season. In his IceHogs debut, Adams-Moisan recorded two fights to rile up his team and the crowd.

Going on an offensive push to start the introductory period, the IceHogs took an early 1-0 lead off the stick of Seney at 4:04. Red-hot forward Lukas Reichel flipped a quick pass to Seney to find the back of the net right before Manitoba goaltender Oskari Salminen kicked the net off the goal. After defending a successful penalty kill, the Hogs went on their first power play of the night. The momentum shifted after Manitoba’s forward Jansen Harkins snapped the puck in on a rebound off the right-leg save of IceHogs goalie Dylan Wells at 18:03 to even the score before the end of the frame.

Manitoba’s offense didn’t slow down in the second stanza. Forward Jeff Malott gave the Moose the lead at 6:41 with a wrist shot from the left-point position that sailed up and over the catching glove of Wells. From here, the Moose piled on three more goals including the second goal of the season for forward Henri Nikkanen at 14:41, and after only seven seconds on Manitoba’s power play, defenseman Declan Chisholm and forward Kevin Stenlund scored back-to-back tallies at 15:29 and 17:09 to increase the lead to 5-1 over the Hogs as the period ended.

A goaltender change for the Hogs kicked off the action-packed final frame. Netminder Jaxon Stauber stepped in for Wells. The IceHogs attempted to chip away at Manitoba’s lead when forward Luke Philp knocked the puck in at 3:38, but the Moose immediately answered back with a tally of their own from forward Mikey Eyssimont on a turnover at 4:08 to make it 6-2. After a quick sparring session between Adams-Moisan and Malott, Seney settled the rolling puck down right in front of the Hogs’ bench and went over the glove on Salminen for his second goal at 5:24.

The IceHogs continue on their season-long, seven-game homestand on Friday, Oct. 28 against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center.