ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 Conference Girls Golf Tournament was held at Atwood Homestead Golf Course on Thursday. It was a gorgeous day to be on the golf course.

Boylan was the favorite to win, led by senior Ella Greenberg and junior Eva Greenberg. They won the team championship last year.

The Belvidere Co-op team is led by sophomore Emma Pierson. She shot an 87.

Eva played well. She was even as she made the turn, but the greens were rolling fast, and those putts just wouldn’t drop. She shot a 3-over 75 to place third in the individual competition.

But it would come down to Ella Greenberg and the Rockford Co-op team leader Kayla Sayalinh. The two have been playing together since they were six years old.

“I love playing with her, it’s like we always challenge each other, we really do,” said Sayalinh. “I was just happy to get to play with her one last time. It was difficult to try to keep up with each other because the green were just difficult to figure out today.”

It was wire to wire the whole way which is par for the course with those two. They were both 2-under coming off of the ninth green.

“I like having a little competition and it keeps me on my toes,” said Greenberg laughing. “My last putt I was shaking.”

It would come down to the last hole. Ella had a great approach shot in, but Kayla was going to have to grind for the two-putt. Kayla would end up with a bogey, and Ella would make her par putt.

“I was like, you just have to make this putt,” said Greenberg. “That’s what I told myself, I was like ‘you’re going to make it’ and I did.”

Kayla would finish with a 1-under 71 today. And Ella becomes the NIC-10 individual champion for the third year in a row after a 2-under round of 70.

Boylan won the team championship to capture back-to-back titles with a final team score of 333.

Team Leaderboard:

Boylan (333)

2. Rockford Co-op (365)

3. Belvidere Co-op (368)

4. Hononegah (423)

5. Harlem (506)

Individual Leaderboard:

Ella Greenberg (70) -2

2. Kayla Sayalinh (71) -1

3. Eva Greenberg (75) +3

4. Emma Pierson (87) +15

5. Ava Kalt (89) +17

6. Megan Redig (90) +18

7. Hannah Hix (91) +19

8. Bella Rosado (93) +21

8. Maddie Midgett (93) +21

10. Eva Perez (94) +22