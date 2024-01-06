BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere Bucs Winter Cheer Classic took place Saturday with several of our local teams competing.

In the small school division, Byron finished first followed by Oregon in second.

Belvidere took third in the medium varsity standings. Rochelle finished in 7th.

Below are the final results.

Small Varsity:

1. Byron (80.98)

2. Oregon (73.28)

3. Genoa-Kingston (71.38)

4. Boylan (69.33)

Medium Varsity:

1. Waterloo (88.75)

2. Kaneland (86.75)

3. Belvidere (79.23)

4. Harvard (75.38)

5. Plano (74.43)

6. Centennial (73.38)

7. Rochelle (72.40)

8. Sycamore (72.25)

9. Woodstock (68.90)

10. Woodstock North (67.60)