ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s been an up-and-down first month of the season for the Lutheran Crusaders. They needed to rise up Friday night in a big way at home against Dixon.

But the Dukes were the team to beat, they shut out the Crusaders 42-0.

Dixon remains undefeated at 5-0, while Lutheran drops back to 2-3.

