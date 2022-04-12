BELOIT , WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Sky Carp opened their season with three straight losses on the road at Cedar Rapids. Now they’re 0-1 at ABC Supply Stadium. They lost their home opener Tuesday evening to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6-3.

The Sky Carp got a run in the bottom of the first when shortstop Nasim Nunez led off with a walk. He stole second and third base, then he scored on a sacrifice fly.

Outfielder Tanner Allen drove in another run for the Sky Carp in the bottom of the second on a single to right center to put Beloit up 2-1. But the Timber Rattlers came back with three runs in the top of the third and two more in the top of the fourth to lead 6-2.

Sky Carp starting pitcher M.D. Johnson took the loss. In three innings he gave up six hits and four runs. He did strike out eight batters.

The Sky Carp are scheduled to play five more games against the Timber Rattlers over the next five days weather permitting.