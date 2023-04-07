BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Sky Carp’s season is underway, but not the way they wanted it to start. They dropped their season opener Friday night 4-2 to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at ABC Supply Stadium.



The Sky Carp managed only three hits. Two of those were by second baseman Yiddi Cappe. He also drove in a run. The other hit came off the bat of catcher Joe Mack. His hit drove in the Sky Carp’s other run.



Starting pitcher Evan Fitterer struggled with his control on a chilly night. He walked six batters. Twice he walked in a run with the bases loaded. He was pulled after 2 and a third innings of work having allowed three runs, two earned.



The Sky Carp will host the Timber Rattlers again Saturday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. and again Easter Sunday at 1:05.



