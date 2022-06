BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Sky Carp had won 12 of their last 14 games, but they were cooled off Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The Sky Carp lost 3-1.

Their only run came on an RBI single by DH Ynmanol Marinez in the seventh inning the drove in Nasim Nunez.

The Timber Rattlers got all three of their runs in the top of the third inning of Sky Carp Pitcher Dax Fulton. He gave up three runs on four hits in four innings. His record dropped to 1-5.