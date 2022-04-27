BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The stands at ABC Supply Stadium were packed with school children Wednesday for a matinee game between the Sky Carp and the Cedar Rapids Kernels. They came in by the busload from local elementary schools. The total attendance was 3,423. The kids had a ball, the Sky Carp didn’t.



The Sky Carp lost to the Kernels 2-1. The Sky Carp managed only five hits. Two of them were made by second baseman Cody Morssette. He had a little help with one of them. In the bottom of the sixth inning Morssette hit a high fly to left field. Cedar Rapids’ leftfielder lost sight of the ball in the overcast sky and it dropped next to him. Sky Carp shortstop Nasim Nunez was able to score from second base for the Sky Carp’s only run of the game. Nunez had doubled earlier in the inning.



Sky Carp starting itcher Patrick Monteverde did his job. He allowed only three hits and one run in five innings of work.



The Sky Carp’s record drops to 4-13.