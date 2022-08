BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–Another player for the Beloit Sky Carp has found his way to Pensacola. Pitcher Dax Fulton has been promoted to the AA Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Fulton started 20 games for the Sky Carp this season. He posted a record of 5-6 and and ERA of 4.04. In 98 innings pitched he struck out an impressive 120 batters while allowing only 35 walks.

Fulton joins Zach King andd Patrick Monteverde as Sky Carp pitchers who have been promoted to Pensacola this season.