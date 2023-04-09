BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–The Beloit Sky Carp had a productive Easter Sunday. They rallied for a 5-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in ten innings at ABC Supply Stadium.

Catcher Joe Mack had a pair of hits and he drove in a run. DH Jake Thompson also had a pair of hits. Catcher Zach Zubia drove in a run as well.

Edgar Sanchez was the Sky Carp’s starting pitcher. He gave up a pair of homers and four runs before exciting after four innings. Four Beloit relievers then did the job combining for six shuout innings. Tyler Eckberg pitched the final two innings to pick up the win.

The Sky Carp have Monday off. They’ll then play six straight games in South Bend.

