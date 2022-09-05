BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–A new stadium and a new team name have paid off for the Beloit Sky Carp with new home attendance records this season.

The Sky Carp brought in 102,794 fans to ABC Supply Stadium. That total beats the previous Beloit record of 101,127 fans which was set during the 1986 season when the Beloit franchise was the Beloit Brewers and it played at Pohlman Field.

The Sky Carp also set a rcord for the highest average per game attendance for its home games with an average of 1,632. The old mark of 1,487 was set in the 2004 season by the Beloit Snappers.

“100 percent of the credit here goes to the Stateline Community,” said Sky Carp President Zach Brockman in a news release by the Sky Carp. “Without them, we have no team.’ The fans have come out and shown that Beloit can support a professional team. This is just the beginning: in the future we will continue to find ways for ABC Supply Stadium to be the community living room.”

This was the first full season of baseball in the new ABC Supply Stadium. This year also market the change in names from the Snappers to the Sky Carp.

Just a couple years ago Beloit was in jeoardy of losing it’s minor league baseball affiliate when MLB began contracting minor league teams. The commitment of a new stadium along with new ownership in Beloit convinced MLB officials to keep a franchise there.

The Sky Carp played their final home game Sunday. They still have six road games remaining this season in Appleton, Wisconsin against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.