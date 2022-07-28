BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF)—The Beloit Sky Carp saw their five-game winning streak come to a close Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium, falling 6-2 to the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Quad Cities scored a pair of runs in the second, then added three more in the fourth to take command of the game.

The Sky Carp bounced back with a pair of runs in the fifth, the first one coming on a Dalvy Rosario sacrifice fly, while Marcus Chiu followed suit with a sac fly as well to cut the deficit to 5-2.

While Evan Fitterer struggled out of the gates, a bullpen troika of Chris Mokma, Raul Brito and Tyler Mitzel combined for five and one-third innings of one-run ball.

The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in game four of their six-game series Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 p.m.