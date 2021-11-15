“Snappers” out, “Sky Carp” in for Beloit minor league baseball

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) –The Beloit Snappers name has been retired. From now on the minor league baseball team in Beloit will be known as the Sky Carp.

The name was revealed Monday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium. That name received the most votes from a group of five finalists edging out the runner-up choice of the Supper Clubbers. A Sky Carp is a goose that doesn’t migrate in the winter. It stays put, and that’s the message the team’s owners and management want to send. They want local talent to stay local in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois.

“Rockford, Janesville, we all struggle,” said team owner Quint Studer. We’re all in this together, and the challenge we all have in communities like this is people leave, and young people have left and they’ve gone to bigger cities and haven’t come back.”

“As much as we’re excited about the new look, the new logos, the colors it’s really telling that story, the underlying metaphor here for what a Sky Carp is,” said team president Jeff Jurgilla.

Beloit businesswoman Diane Hendricks, the Chairperson for ABC Supply who has thrown much financial support behind the Beloit franchise is on board with the name. She considers herself to be a Sky Carp.

“I came here in about ’71 and I stayed. I never left. I am a Sky Carp, and I’m proud to be a Sky Carp.”

There are multiple Sky Carp logos. There’s a full goose in flight holding a wrench. A goose head holding a wrench in its mouth which pays tribute to Beloit’s industrial history. And there’s an underwater goose diving into the Rock River while wearing aviator swimming goggles. That one is a tribute to Bessica Raiche, a Beloit native who became the first woman to fly nonstop across the United States.

During the name reveal, models showed off the Sky Carps uniforms.



Some Beloit fans preferred to keep the name Snappers, but Studer says a rebranding was needed to go along with the new stadium, and it was needed to increase revenue to keep the franchise stable.

“Over the last 20 years the reality is the Snappers have not sold a lot of merchandise.”

“We’ve seen, watched with great envy and jealously some of the teams like the Trash Bandits down in Alabama.” Said Jurgella. “I think have sold four million dollars. They launched their new brand just before COVID and it sold I think like $4,000,000 of merchandise before their first opening day.”

Sky Carps merchandise is already on sale at the merchandise store inside ABC Supply Stadium, and it’s available for purchase on the team’s website.



The franchise isn’t completely distancing itself from the Snappers name. It is keeping on mascot Snappy the Turtle. They’ll also reveal a second, new mascot next season that will no doubt be a goose.