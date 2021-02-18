Beloit Snappers to retain ‘Snappers’ name for 2021 season; schedule released

BELOIT, WI (WTVO/WQRF) [News release]– The 2021 season schedule for the Beloit Snappers was released by Major League Baseball on Thursday. The team will play 120 games, including 60 home games in Beloit, between May 4 and September 19.

Beloit Baseball also announced that the team will play the entire 2021 season as the Snappers before completing their anticipated rebrand prior to the 2022 season.

“Under the new Professional Development License system, Major League Baseball offered our franchise the opportunity to work with their branding, merchandising, and marketing teams to become the first affiliate to partner directly with them to unveil a new team identity in 2022,” team president Jeff Jurgella said. “It is a win-win for our organization. The history of the Snappers will be honored with a full-season send-off and our organization will have the opportunity to tap into the talent and resources of Major League Baseball to bring the name selected by fans through the fan vote to life in even bigger and better ways. We’re excited to announce the full schedule for the Snappers Farewell Season today.”

The Snappers will begin the Farewell Season on the road May 4-9 in Appleton playing against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. They will host the South Bend Cubs in Beloit on May 11-16 for their home opener series. The Snappers schedule will conclude on Sunday, September 19th with the conclusion of a six-game road series against the Lake County Captains.

A six-game series format will be maintained throughout the 2021 season with the Snappers playing games on Tuesday-Sunday each week. Monday will serve as a league-wide off-day throughout the season to allow for easier team travel.

To allow for teams to play as many games as possible, the Midwest League will not hold playoffs in 2021.

To limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Snappers will play 19 of their 20 series in 2021 against teams in the High-A Central League’s West Division. Stadium capacity limits are expected to be implemented for the 2021 season and will be announced leading up to the season.

The Snappers 2021 season schedule will be as follows:

• May 4-9 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

• May 11-16 vs South Bend Cubs

• May 18-23 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

• May 25-30 vs Peoria Chiefs

• June 1-6 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits

• June 8-13 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

• June 15-20 at Peoria Chiefs

• June 22-27 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

• June 29-July 4 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

• July 6-11 at South Bend Cubs

• July 13-18 vs Quad Cities River Bandits

• July 20-25 at Cedar Rapids Kernels

• July 27-August 1 at Peoria Chiefs

• August 3-8 vs Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

• August 10-15 at Quad Cities River Bandits

• August 17-22 vs Peoria Chiefs

• August 24-29 vs Cedar Rapids Kernels

• August 31-September 5 at Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

• September 7-12 vs South Bend Cubs

• September 14-19 at Lake County Captains