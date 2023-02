SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The South Beloit SoBos hosted their regional championship Friday night in class 1A. They welcomed Christian Life to town.

Ross Robertson and the SoBos won 51-22 to win their regional.

They will face the winner of the Stockton Regional (Scales Mound/Sterling) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Eastland Sectional.

