ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The 2023 Hall of Fame class for Rock Valley College has been announced. The committee selected four individuals to be enshrined into RVC history.



The 2023 Hall of Fame class will feature, Morgan Adolph (Softball, Player), Tierra McGowan (W. Basketball, Player), Abby (Sackmaster) Jenkins (Volleyball, Coach) and Darin Monroe (Softball, Coach).



Morgan Adolph was the first two-time NJCAA National Pitcher of the Year in 2015. She was named National Tournament MVP and Pitcher of the Tournament that same year. Adolph is a two-time All-American, two-time All-Region and two-time All-Conference selection. 50-4 overall record, with a 1.66 ERA and totaling 364 strikeouts.

Tierra McGowan was 2016’s National Player of the Year, All-American and National tournament MVP. McGowan ended her RVC career with 1,022 points, 848 rebounds, 149 blocks and 56% field goal.

Darin Monroe is an eight-time (and consecutive) national champion. The eight-time National Coach of the Year has been named Region Coach of the Year eight times, Conference Coach of the Year five times and was the recipient of the NJCAA Loyalty Award in 2022. Monroe boasts a 487-96 (.835) overall record.

Abby (Sackmaster) Jenkins is a 2012 national champion and two-time third place finisher at the national tournaments in 2010 and 2011.



The induction ceremony for the 2023 HOF class will be in November or December of 2023. A date will be released i the spring.