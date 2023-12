ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lady Crusaders were home Friday night hosting Aurora Central Catholic in a non-conference matchup.

The Chargers came out charging but so did Lutheran’s Soraya Parker. This game ended in double overtime, 74-69 in favor of the Saders.

Parker dropped 40 points with 7 rebounds. Hannah Moran followed that up with 11 points and 12 boards. Lutheran improves to 10-2 on the season.

