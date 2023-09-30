SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was another big 8-man football matchup in South Beloit Saturday afternoon. The SoBos hosted the Sabers from St. Thomas More.

Both teams came into this game ranked in the top ten in the state with undefeated 5-0 records.

It was a pretty back and forth through most of the first half, but the Sabers pulled away near the end of the second quarter.

St. Thomas More hands South Beloit their first loss of the season, 58-38. The SoBos move to 5-1.

