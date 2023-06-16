ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Chicagoland Summer Showcase is back here in Rockford, and that means prime basketball action all weekend. Teams from all over the state of Illinois, and a few from Ohio are competing to show off their skills to college coaches.

Games got underway Friday afternoon. South Beloit and Carterville were two of those teams going at it. The Sobos fell 57-44.

They have two more games on Saturday. The showcase runs through Sunday.

