Standout rookie Lukas Reichel cleared to play again for the Rockford IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–IceHogs prize rookie Lukas Reichel is ready to suit up for game action again. He has been released from concussion protocol.

Reichel was back on the ice for practice Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank Center. He’d been out since taking a shot to the head in a game November 28 against the Milwaukee Admirals.

He seemed like his old self Tuesday afternoon in a Zoom interview.

“The staff did a good job to prepare me for the comeback, and I feel really good, a good practice, good skating. Yea, I’m back and I feel great!”

Reichel was the Chicago Blackhawks first-round draft pick in 2020. He’s played like a first round pick this season. He leads the IceHogs in scoring with 12 points, and despite missing two weeks of action he’s still tied for the team lead in goals with seven.

Another IceHog goaltender Arvid Soderblom was also released from concussion protocol Tuesday, and forward Dylan McLaughlin was released from COVID protocol.

The IceHogs have a pair of road games in Texas this weekend Friday night and Saturday night. Their next home game will be next Tuesday, Decemeber 21 against Milwaukee.