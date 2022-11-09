ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Star Boylan golfer Ella Greenberg verbally committed to the University of South Dakota in March. But Wednesday afternoon, she officially put pen to paper.

Greenberg signed a national letter of intent to continue both her academic and golfing career with the Coyotes. This season, Greenberg finished second at state and helped lead her team to a second-place finish in class 1A.

South Dakota is a Division I program which plays in the Summit League.

“Definitely just going somewhere I think I would be a really good fit at that team and then I’ll go and play right off the bat,” said Greenberg. “It definitely influenced my decision a lot rather than going to a super big school and not being able to play.”