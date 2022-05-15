ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Stefanie Johnson was composed while bowling for the championship at the PWBA Rockford Open Sunday evening until she clinched the championship.

Johnson, from McKinney, Texas, knelt down in tears when a strike in the tenth frame gave her the title and a victory over Liz Kuhlkin.

Johnson won the stepladder finals the hard way. She was the number five seed. She had to win four matches over four top-notch bowlers Shannon O’keefe, Kelly Kulick, Breanna Clemmer and Kuhlkin, and she did.

Johnson earned $20,000 in prize money. Her average for the three-day tournament was 218.57.

80 bowlers were entered in the event at the Cherry Bowl which began on Friday.