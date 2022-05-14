ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The stepladder finals are set for Sunday night at the Cherry Bowl in the PWBA Rockford Open.

Two more rounds of qualifying were completed Saturday. Now with 24 games in the books the five bowlers in the finals will be:

Liz Kuhlkin (Schenectady, NY) 223.08 avg. Breanna Clemmer (Clover, SC) 222.25 avg. Kelly Kulick (Union, NJ) 217.96 avg. Shannon O’Keefe (Belleville, IL) 216.92 avg. Stefanie Johnson (McKinney, TX) 216.67 avg.

The stepladder finals will begin at 5 p.m. They will be shown live on CBSSportsNetwork, or you can watch them in person at the Cherry Bowl.

On a local note, Harlem High School graduate Rebecca Hagerman made a strong showing in the tournament. She finished in 21st place out of 80 women. She advanced through the first two qualifying rounds Friday, but she couldn’t make it out of the third one Saturday morning when the field was cut to the top 12 bowlers.

Hagerman averaged 208.33 through 18 games. She earned $2,400 in prize money.