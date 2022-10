STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago took a trip to the valley Friday night to try and knock off the undefeated Cardinals.

Stillman Valley kept pounding to get the win 28-14 and remain the lone undefeated team in the Big Northern conference.

The Cardinals move to 7-0, while Winnebago drops to 4-3.

