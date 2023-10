WNNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Stillman Valley was at Winnebago Friday night looking for that all-important fifth win of the season.

They got it with a 27-14 win over the Indians.

Stillman Valley is now 5-3 and likely into the playoffs. Winnebago moves to 1-7 on the season.

