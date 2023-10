STOCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There was basically a playoff game happening in Stockton Friday night. The Blackhawks hosted Dakota. The loser of this game would be eliminated from the playoffs.

Stockton rallied to score 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter to win 14-6.

That win brings the Blackhawks to 4-4 on the season and still in the playoff hunt. Dakota is out of the conversation and 3-5.

