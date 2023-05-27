ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sycamore baseball is on to sectional play now as they wrapped up a solid regional championship performance against Boylan Saturday morning. Sycamore won 7-3 to capture the 3A regional title and advance to the Kaneland Sectional.

The Spartans got on the board early in the first inning, but a defensive battled ensued through the next three.

A pitching change came for Boylan in the 4th inning when Connor Dennis took the mound. His first big play came with bases loaded and a 2-out jam, he was able to get out of it unscathed, Boylan still in the driver’s seat 1-0.

Then came the Titans in the top of the 5th, and with two on base, Austin Alonso drives a triple down the right-field line and two runners cross home plate to make it 2-1 Boylan. Next batter, Jack Kerno added an RBI of his own to give Boylan a two-run lead heading into the second half of the inning.

But Sycamore had an answer, and then some. Connor Williar added two RBI’s with a line drive to right field, that hit tied the game at 3. The next in the lineup would do the same. Owen Piazza adds to a four-run inning for the Spartans, and they are back in front 5-3.

The Spartans scored two more runs in the 6th inning to ice this one out. Sycamore’s star closer in Tommy Townsend took the mound and would close the door on Boylan’s season.

Sycamore advances to the Kaneland Sectional next Thursday and will face St. Francis as they try to capture another sectional title.

