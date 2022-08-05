ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Sycamore native Kylie Feuerbach won’t be taking the basketball court for the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. Head coach Lisa Bluder announced Friday that Feuerbach has suffered a torn ACL in her right knee.

The injury happened during a team workout earlier this week. Feuerbach will have surgery later this month, and she will miss the entire 2022-23 season.

Feuerbach suited up for all 32 of the Hawkeyes’ games last season. She started two of them. She averaged 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist per game.

As a senior at Sycamore in 2019-2020 Feuerbach led Sycamore to 27 wins and an appearance in a 3A Sectional Championship game. She averaged 17.9 points, 7.7 rebounds 3.1 steals and 2.1 assists. She was named first team All-State in class 3A by the AP and by the IBCA. She finished her career at Sycamore as the school’s all-time scoring leader with 2,207 points.