ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Spartans and the Hubs had won all of their games leading into Friday night. Only one would remain undefeated as Sycamore played in Rochelle.

Sycamore cruised past the Hubs winning 34-0.



Spartans quarterback Eli Meier had another productive game. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. His favorite target again was Burke Gautcher. He had seven receptions for 139 yards.



Joey Puleo had a great all-around game for Sycamore. He cored a touchdown, he had one sack, and he also intercepted a pass.



Rochelle’s senior running back Garrett Gensler rushed for 139 yards on seven carries, but the Hubs couldn’t find the end zone.

This was a crossover game in the Kishwaukee River Conference, so it doesn’t count in the conference standings. Both teams remain on top of their divisions.

Sycamore stays undefeated at 5-0, while Rochelle moves to 4-1.

