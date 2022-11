SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Sycamore Spartans hosted Nazareth Academy Saturday afternoon in Class 5A semifinals action.

It was a close game until the end, but Nazareth Academy would hang on to edge out the Spartans 10-7.

Sycamore ends the season at 12-1.

