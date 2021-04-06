Sycamore’s Feuerbach transferring out of Iowa State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the Stateline’s top college basketball players is making a change. Sycamore graduate Kyle Feuerbach announced in a tweet Tuesday that she is leaving Iowa State. She’s entering the transfer portal.



Thank you Cyclone Nation❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mzxaxs7QWk — Kylie Feuerbach (@kylie_feuerbach) April 6, 2021

Feuerbach started 24 games as a freshman for Iowa State this past season. The Cyclones won 17 games and they advanced to the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament before falling in overtime to #4 seed Texas A&M 84-82.

Feuerbach averaged 5.5 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game. She also had 19 assists and 15 steals.