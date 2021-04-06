Sycamore’s Feuerbach transferring out of Iowa State

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the Stateline’s top college basketball players is making a change. Sycamore graduate Kyle Feuerbach announced in a tweet Tuesday that she is leaving Iowa State. She’s entering the transfer portal.

Feuerbach started 24 games as a freshman for Iowa State this past season. The Cyclones won 17 games and they advanced to the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament before falling in overtime to #4 seed Texas A&M 84-82.

Feuerbach averaged 5.5 points, and 3.1 rebounds per game. She also had 19 assists and 15 steals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video