BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lady Tigers secured the Big Northern conference championship with a win over North Boone Wednesday night. Byron finished 9-0 in conference play, they are currently 26-2 overall, with two regular season games left to play.

Byron hasn’t been back to Redbird Arena since 2017 when they repeated as state champions. Winnebago has been the team that has stood in their way the past few postseasons. The Lady Tigers are the number one seed in the class 2A Winnebago Sectional where they will get another shot at redemption and a trip to Normal, Ill.



Learn more about the Lady Tigers in this interview from ‘Overtime.’ Watch the media player above. And watch for ‘Overtime’ Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for the latest in high school basketball in the Rockford area.