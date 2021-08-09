Talking the changing landscape of college sports with NIU’s Sean Frazier

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — All of the changes that are happening in major college sports are enough to make your head spin. Imagine trying to deal with those changes as the leader of a Division I athletics department.

Northern Illinois University’s Sean Frazier finds himself in that position. I sat down with him Monday to touch on a number of topics including Name, Image and Likeness, new transfer rules, surviving the pandemic financially, conferences shifting, and of course his thoughts on what a key season this is for NIU’s football team coming off two sub-par seasons.

To view this interview click on the media player. (Pardon my somewhat muffled questions. I was masked up.)