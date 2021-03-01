Talking with Byron native and Olympic wrestling hopeful Nolan Baker

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Byron native Nolan Baker is hoping to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic wrestling team. He’ll be at the U.S. Olympic Trials April 2 and 3 in Fort Worth, Texas.



Baker wrestles Greco-Roman at 67kg. This past weekend he was in top form. He earned his first U.S. Senior Tournament championship by winning the Capitol Cup in Sterling, Virginia. He won three matches. In the first match he won by a tech fall against Corbin Nrischl. In the semifinals Baker pinned 2018 National runner-up Jessy Williams. In the championship match Baker rallied from a 4-3 deficit after two periods to defeat Lenny Merkin 13-4.

Baker is sponsored by the New York Athletic Club. We discussed that sponsorship, his championship over the weekend and the upcoming Olympic trials in a Zoom interview Monday…Baker from Colorado Springs where he continues to train. To view the complete interview click on the media player.