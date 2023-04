ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke played for a gold medal Sunday in the IIHF’s Women’s World Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Team USA went on to win 6-3 and earn a gold medal at Canada’s expense. Canada had three leads in the game, but each time the resilient Americans came back. This is the 10th gold medal for the U.S.

Janecke, who recently completed a record-setting freshman year at Penn State, finished the tournament with three goals.