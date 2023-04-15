ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Orangeville native Tessa Janecke will be playing for a gold medal Sunday in the IIHF’s Women’s World Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Saturday, Janecke and Team USA routed Czechia in the semifinals 9-1. Janecke, who recently completed a record-setting freshman year at Penn State, played a big role in the rout by scoring back-to-back goals in less than a five-minute span of the third period. That gives Janecke three goals in the tournament.

Team USA will play for the gold medal Sunday at 6 p.m. Central Time against the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal game between Canada and Sweden.